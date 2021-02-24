John Travolta Is Selling His Wildly Decorated Island Mansion

Actor John Travolta has put his 50-acre, brightly-decorated island mansion in Maine on the market.

The asking price for the Islesboro, Maine, resort owned by one of the original "Welcome Back, Kotter“ sweat hogs is $5 million.

Travolta is famous for his roles in “Pulp Fiction,” “Saturday Night Fever,” “Grease,” and on TV “Welcome Back Mr. Kotter.”

Travolta purchased the home in the 1990s, according to an archived article in Architectural Digest, and lived there with his late-wife actor Kelly Preston and their children.

The palatial mansion has 10,800 square feet of floor space, 20 bedrooms, and 8 bathrooms. It was built in 1904 and was “completely redecorated" by Travolta and Preston, according to the property listing with Legacy Sotheby’s International Realty. The home’s style is truly unique with a color palette running throughout featuring lime greens, lemon yellows, plush purples, and mauve.

Check out the listing at Southeby’s.

