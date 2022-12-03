Best Christmas Tree Farms In Massachusetts To Branch Out Your Holiday Buck

You’re already bundling up and leaving the house to pick up a holiday tree, so why not make it an experience?

Tree farms and sellers across Massachusetts offer a myriad of experiences beyond just buying decorations. Hop on a hayride, snap a photo with Santa, or grab a free snack while browsing balsam firs and white pines.

Chestnut Mountain Christmas Tree Farm (Hatfield)

Chestnut Mountain offers four varieties of trees, along with hayrides, cider, and cookies. You can cut your own or buy pre-cut. Families can also take advantage of the farm's horse-drawn wagon ride, hot beverages and seasonal snacks.

Mistletoe Acres Tree Farm (East Bridgewater)

Mistletoe Acres offers a unique service at their farm which hosts around 7,000 trees: tree shaking. Tree shaking removes needles and birds’ nests from your chosen tree, according to Mistletoe Acres’ website. The farm also boasts complimentary cider, cocoa, and cookies, and has a holiday shop where you can buy supplies to trim your tree. Regular events throughout December include food trucks, live music, and photos with Santa.

Sleighbell Farm (Sutton)

Get a miniature polar express experience at Sleighbell farm, where kids can enjoy a train ride just for them. The farm makes a commemorative Instagram post easy with multiple photo-op options, including a sleigh and giant wreath. Choose from seven different tree varieties for the main event of your visit, or just enjoy a warm drink and do some shopping at their gift shop.

Greenwood Tree Farm (Billerica)

Pick from a variety of tree types (including some over nine feet tall!) at Greenwood Tree farm. You can enjoy complimentary apple cider while visiting farm animals, and then pick up honey sourced from the farm itself at the gift shop.

Luk’s Farm (Auburn)

If you’re looking for a farmer’s market-esque experience check out Luk’s farm. Luk’s specializes in cut-your-own trees, and after you pick your holiday centerpiece you can grab fresh eggs or seasonal produce all in one spot.

Boston Christmas Trees (Allston)

Live in the Boston area and don’t have a whole day to dedicate to tree shopping? Boston Christmas Trees has next-day delivery for two types of trees to neighborhoods in the Boston area.

Whether you spend a day chopping your own tree, or open the door with hands wrapped around a warm drink to see your holiday tree delivered, farms and sellers across the state offer a variety of experiences to make the most out of this year’s decorations.

