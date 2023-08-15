Overcast 72°

Leominster Man Charged With Murder When Victim Dies Weeks After Fitchburg Attack: DA

A 36-year-old Worcester County man was charged Tuesday, Aug. 15, with the fatal stabbing of 45-year-old Jesus Maisonet Davila earlier this year, authorities said. 

Josh Lanier
Jeremy A. Cruz, of Leominster, was arraigned on a murder charge in the July 1 stabbing, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said. He was previously charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and armed assault to murder in the alleged attack. 

Police allege Cruz attacked Davila just before 2 p.m. near 199 Main Street in Fitchburg. Paramedics rushed Maisonet Davila to an area hospital, where he died on Aug. 6. 

Cruz is being held without bail, the prosecutor said. 

