Leominster Man Charged With Murder When Victim Dies Weeks After Fitchburg Attack: DA

Jeremy A. Cruz, of Leominster, was arraigned on a murder charge in the July 1 stabbing, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said. He was previously charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and armed assault to murder in the alleged attack.

Police allege Cruz attacked Davila just before 2 p.m. near 199 Main Street in Fitchburg. Paramedics rushed Maisonet Davila to an area hospital, where he died on Aug. 6.

Cruz is being held without bail, the prosecutor said.

