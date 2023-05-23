Inmate Stabs Correction Officer Multiple Times In Lancaster Prison Attack

Staff at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster reported a fight between three inmates around 6 p.m. on Monday, May 22, Deputy Director of Communications for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections Jason Dobson told Daily Voice.

As officers responded to the scene, one inmate struck an officer multiple times the weapon. They were immediately subdued and secured within minutes, Dobson said. The weapon was also recovered.

The Correction Officer who was assaulted was taken to the hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries were unspecified. Another officer was also taken to the hospital for treatment, Dobson added. Both has since been released and their names are not being released at this time.

The inmates involved in the incident have been relocated and the matter remains under investigation. These individuals involved in the assault will face internal discipline and DOC staff will provide the Worcester DA’s office with all available facts and evidence relating to the assaults.

