Fire Destroys Home, Kills Pets: Uxbridge Family Asks For Help Rebuilding Their Lives

Brianna Watson created a GoFundMe to help replace some of the items lost in the fire, including nearly all of the toys and things that belonged to her three young boys — ages 6, 4, and 1, according to her fundraiser.

So far, the campaign has raised just over $12,000 of its $20,000 goal from more than 150 donors.

Luckily, the family wasn't home when the fire started, she wrote.

Unfortunately, the Watsons lost their beloved Saint Bernard dog Sloane, two cats — Maci and Milo, and a pet rabbit, she posted in the campaign.

Attempts to reach the family were not immediately returned.

Video from the fire shows just how ferocious the flames were in consuming the structure.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Click here for more information on Watson's GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.