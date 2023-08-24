Deadly Explosion In Berlin Blamed On Propane Tank Leak: Fire Investigators

The explosion rocked the town of Berlin in the early morning of April 14, obliterating Judy Christensen's home at 71 Pleasant St. and damaging three of her neighbor's houses. Christensen died, and her daughter was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Her two cats and dog all died in the blast, reports said.

A day before the explosion, nearby residents had smelled propane from one of the two 100-pound liquid tanks in the backyard and contacted the Knight Fuel Company, the state fire marshal said. The worker removed that tank, which was about 20 feet from the home.

However, investigators say the tank continued to leak heavier-than-air propane, which seeped into the basement of Christensen's home.

At 3 a.m., the propane ignited and destroyed the home, the fire marshal said. It's impossible to tell what caused the spark as the devastation was pervasive.

The state's Department of Fire Services cited the Knight Fuel Company for:

Storing more than 42 pounds of propane without a permit

Failing to notify the Berlin Fire Department of the leaking tank

Filling and delivering out-of-date propane cylinders to the Pleasant Street home

Failing to notify the property owner that the leaking cylinder was out of date

And other actions.

A GoFundMe for Judy Christensen's family raised more than $77,000.

Memorials posted online painted her as a loving, caring, and hard-working friend.

Felicia Lowe posted on Facebook:

Judy Christensen was the the definition of kind. She would have given the clothes off her back and a room in her home to anyone in need. Working alongside her at the General store as a teen she taught me the true meaning of hard work and how to treat a customer. Her infectious laugh could brighten up anyone’s day. This is an immense loss to our community. Judy we love you and will miss you dearly. Please help if you are so able!

