'Worcester Should Be Embarrassed’: Patrons Lament Closure Of Smokehouse Urban BBQ

One of the longest-running businesses in Worcester's Canal District will officially close at the end of the week.

Smokestack Urban BBQ, located at 139 Green Street in Worcester, will be permanently closing on Saturday, Nov. 19, the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

"We've had an incredible run here in the Canal District and would like to thank all our great customers and amazing staff," the post read. "Come on in before we close and enjoy some great 'cue."

Smokestack originally opened on Harding Street in 2010 before moving to Green Street 10 years ago, This Week in Worcester reports.

The popular summer spot was known for its outdoor bar and patio, fried pickles, candied bacon, Mac and cheese, spare ribs, brisket and pulled pork, the outlet continued.

The news of Smokestack's closure had loyal customers wishing it wasn't true.

"This breaks my heart. Truly one of my favorite places," one person commented on the restaurant's post. "I hope we will see you guys reopen again somewhere, someday."

"This is so sad," another person said. "We’ve lived in Worcester for nine years and this is our favorite restaurant! The only BBQ we will eat around here!"

"Worcester should be embarrassed to lose you," another person said. "Wishing you guys the absolute best!"

