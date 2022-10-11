Rotmans Furniture Store, Fixture Of Worcester, Going Out Of Business

Rotmans Furniture, Mattress & Accessory store, the 200,000-square-foot home goods emporium in Worcester that first opened in 1956, is going out of business. The self-proclaimed "largest furniture and flooring store in New England" will have a liquidation sale on Friday, Oct. 14, to sell off the remainder of the store's stock.

“We’ve had the honor of serving countless families in this region for over 60 years," CEO Steve Rotman said in a statement, per CBS News. "I’m proud of earning their loyalty based on providing the best products, service, and value overall, which continues until the last piece of merchandise leaves our store.”

Rotman said the Southbridge Street store would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday as employees prepare for the sale.

Steve Rotman inherited the business from his parents, Ida and Murray Rotman, who became local celebrities thanks to the store's commercials.

But Steve Rotman told Furniture Today that there is no heir apparent for the store, and he's been unable to find someone to buy the retail side of the business. So he felt it was the right time to move on.

“It’s reached the point where my kids are in other careers, and there is no other family involved," he told the website. "I’m 83. It’s time to make the changes and move on. We’ve done phenomenal. We’ve been at the top in Worcester for the past 25 years. The business has been fairly good over the past four or five years. It just got to the point where it was getting more stressful.”

Rotman told Furniture Today he hopes to wrap up the business by the end of the year or in early 2023.

