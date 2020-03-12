Residents' Feedback Sought On Plan For Closed Mall

The city is reviewing future plans for a mall slated for demolition and the public's opinion is being sought.

On Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 5:30 p.m., residents will get a chance to voice their opinions on plans for the Greendale Mall at a public hearing held by the Planning Board in Worcester. The meeting will be held remotely and people can join via Zoom.

On the application, the malls’ owner is listed as Daniel J. Sullivan doing business as FP Greendale Owner LLC. The firm received approval to demolish the building in 2019.

In place of the mall, FP Greendale is seeking to construct a new 121,212-square-foot warehouse and distribution center with reconfigured parking and driveways, according to the public notice for the hearing. The proposed building is significantly smaller than the nearly 340,000-square-foot mall.

If constructed, developers estimate that traffic in the area will decrease from about 12,800 vehicles per day to 1,160, according to the application.

