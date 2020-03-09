Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Popular 87-Year-Old Family Restaurant In Central Mass To Close 'In Near Future'

Kristin Palpini
Kristin Palpini
An 87-year-old family-run restaurant, pictured here, is calling it quits as many eateries struggle to stay alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An 87-year-old family-run restaurant, pictured here, is calling it quits as many eateries struggle to stay alive during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

An 87-year-old family-run restaurant is calling it quits as many eateries struggle to stay alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carbone’s Restaurant in Hopkinton announced Wednesday, Sept. 2, that the restaurant will be closed “sometime in the near future.”

“There are many reasons that went into this decision,” said owner Peter Carbone and MaryAnn Lorentzen. It’s a decision “that we are not taking lightly and that we share with a great deal of sadness.”

The restaurant has been in the Carbone family for three generations serving Italian food to Central Massachusetts.

Owners expressed gratitude for the community for years of support.

“We can never thank you enough for your loyalty and support over the years and for being a part of this journey with us,” they said. “The time is fast approaching when we will say our last goodbyes here, but let’s never forget the food times we all shared together.”

