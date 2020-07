Pholocious, a Vietnamese restaurant, is coming to Holden.

With site plan approval in place, owner Thien Phan can start renovating the old Friendly’s at 1062 Main St. The building’s footprint will remain the same, according to site plans filed with the town.

Phan also runs Kyoto Bar and Grill in Worcester Frutti Frozen Yogurt in Holden.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.