Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Business

More Options For Recreational Weed In Central Mass Coming Soon

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
A medical marijuana dispensary will start selling recreational pot to adults on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
A medical marijuana dispensary will start selling recreational pot to adults on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Coaster420

A medical marijuana dispensary will start selling recreational pot to adults on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Mission Dispensary, owned by 4Front, has won approval from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission for the Mission Dispensary and cultivation/processing facilities in Worcester to start adult-use retail and production.

There will be a soft launch of the expanded business Wednesday. Mission Dispensary is located on Lincoln Street.

4Front is also expanding its business in Georgetown, Massachusetts, according to the company.

4Front is a multi-state cannabis retailer and producer of more than 25 marijuana brands including Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and Marmas. In addition to Massachusetts, the company has marijuana businesses in Illinois, California, Michigan, and Washington.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.