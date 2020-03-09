More Options For Recreational Weed In Central Mass Coming Soon

A medical marijuana dispensary will start selling recreational pot to adults on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Mission Dispensary, owned by 4Front, has won approval from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission for the Mission Dispensary and cultivation/processing facilities in Worcester to start adult-use retail and production.

There will be a soft launch of the expanded business Wednesday. Mission Dispensary is located on Lincoln Street.

4Front is also expanding its business in Georgetown, Massachusetts, according to the company.

4Front is a multi-state cannabis retailer and producer of more than 25 marijuana brands including Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and Marmas. In addition to Massachusetts, the company has marijuana businesses in Illinois, California, Michigan, and Washington.

