Auburn Man Will Use $1M Lottery Winnings To Plan For Daughters' Futures

Stephen Sherblom, who won the aptly named "$1,000,000 Fat Wallet" instant-win game, said he will use the money to open bank accounts for his three daughters, the Massachusetts State Lottery said.

Sherblom decided to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 before taxes. So his wallet won't be as fat but thick enough to make a big difference in his kids' lives.

He bought the ticket at Xpress Stop, 321 Southbridge St. in Auburn. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Three $100,000 Tickets Sold On Thursday

Three lucky players won $100,000 on Thursday. Here's where they purchased their tickets.

Woburn — One Stop Market

Belmont — Waverly Square Service Station

Uxbridge — Quaker Deli And Convenience Store

