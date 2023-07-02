Athol Woman Killed, 2 Injured In Head-On Western Mass Crash

Tracy Matthews, of Athol, was driving her Chevy Cobalt east in Franklin County on Route 2 in the town of Gill near Barton Cove Campground around 4 p.m. when a Mazda Miata crossed the center line and crashed into her, authorities said. Paramedics rushed her to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, where doctors pronounced Matthews dead.

The 63-year-old Needham driver of the Miati and his passenger were taken to Baystate with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, and the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said no charges have been filed in the case as of Sunday.

