'A Quiet, Gentle Soul': Community Mourns Loss Of Princeton Man, 25, After Motorcycle Crash

Brisboi, of Princeton, was killed when his motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer on I-190 around 1:30 a.m., police said.

The Wachusett Regional High School graduate worked as a team leader at Walmart, his obituary said.

Jacob was a quiet and gentle soul often being referred to as a “gentle giant” by his family. An enthusiast for anything with a motor and two wheels, he loved to ride his motorcycles and dirtbikes. He had a passion for photography and loved all kinds of animals, especially his cats. He was kindhearted and compassionate and enjoyed helping family, friends, and neighbors with anything they needed done.

His coworkers and friends posted memorials for him online.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Fay Brothers Life Celebration Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston. A funeral service will held at the funeral home at 3 p.m., according to his obit.

