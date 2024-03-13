'With Deep Regret' Popular Restaurant In Lenox Closing After 50 Years In Business

Berkshire County eatery Luau Hale Restaurant – located in Lenox at 365 Pittsfield Road – will serve its last customer on Saturday, March 30.

“It is with deep regret that I have to announce the closing of the Luau. It has been our honor and privilege to be a part of this community for decades,” the owners said on Facebook.

“Watching generations of Berkshire locals sharing food, drink, laughs and life with us. From holidays and weddings to birthdays and funerals we have shared it all. You have all been part of the American dream that our parents had hoped for.”

Luau Hale has kept customers coming back all these years with its menu of Chinese and Polynesian cuisine – including lo mein, made with sautéed beef, chicken, and pork, with vegetables on a bed of lo mein noodles – and szechuan duck, sliced roast duck and vegetables simmered with red peppers and seasoned with a spicy sauce.

News of the impending closure sparked hundreds of commenced and shares on Facebook, with many long timers reminiscing about their visits over the decades.

Among them was 54-year-old Sean McBride, of Manchester, New Hampshire, who recalled eating at the restaurant as a child.

“From my toddler days through today, the Luau Hale has always been one of my favorite Berkshire restaurants. I've had so many good meals and good times there,” he said on Facebook.

“You have had such a great and long run as one of the area's favorite restaurants! I congratulate you for your more than 50 years of happy customers.”

Luau Hale will be open Thursday through Sunday until its last day in business, Saturday, March 30.

“We hope to see you in the last leg of our journey and look forward to seeing you out and about in our beautiful Berkshire community,” the owners said. “We love you all and thank you again for 50+ years of support and friendship.”

