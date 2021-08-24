Henri: How Much Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Massachusetts

Fears of dangerous winds from Henri never materialized for most of this region after the storm weakened significantly before making landfall, which wound up being about 50 miles farther east than earlier projections.

But the storm, though disorganized, did manage to cause dangerous flooding in many areas, with drenching downpours at times over the course of nearly 48 hours.

Here's a rundown of totals early Monday evening, Aug. 23 in western and central Massachusetts from reports by the National Weather Service and other sources:

Hampden County

Agawam, 1.9 inches

Holyoke, 1.8 inches

Springfield, 1.9 inches

Hampshire County

Northampton, 1.8 inches

Southampton, 3 inches

Hadley, 1.9 inches

Franklin County

Ashfield, 2.5 inches

Berkshire County

Pittsfield, 1.7 inches

Worcester County

Holden, 1.9 inches

Fitchburg, 1.5 inches

