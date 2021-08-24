Henri: How Much Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Massachusetts

Fears of dangerous winds from Henri never materialized for most of this region after the storm weakened significantly before making landfall, which wound up being about 50 miles farther east than earlier projections.
But the storm, though disorganized, did manage to cause dangerous flooding in many areas, with drenching downpours at times over the course of nearly 48 hours.
Here's a rundown of totals early Monday evening, Aug. 23 in western and central Massachusetts from reports by the National Weather Service and other sources:
Hampden County
Agawam, 1.9 inches
Holyoke, 1.8 inches
Springfield, 1.9 inches
Hampshire County
Northampton, 1.8 inches
Southampton, 3 inches
Hadley, 1.9 inches
Franklin County
Ashfield, 2.5 inches
Berkshire County
Pittsfield, 1.7 inches
Worcester County
Holden, 1.9 inches
Fitchburg, 1.5 inches
