Woman, Man Nabbed For Shooting Paintballs At Random People In Western Mass, Police Say

A man and woman were arrested for firing paintballs at random residents in Western Massachusetts, Springfield police announced.
A woman already on federal probation and a man are facing charges for allegedly randomly firing paintballs at people exercising in Western Massachusetts, authorities announced.

The incident was reported Monday, July 12 in Hampden County.

The Springfield Police Department received the report at approximately 1:30 p.m. from a person who said she had been shot by a paintball gun while walking along Breckwood Boulevard by a shooter in a moving pick-up truck.

Minutes later, a second victim reported being shot by a paintball gun while going for a run on Plumtree Road in a pick-up truck that matched the description of the initial shooting.

According to police, investigating officers were able to track down the suspected pick-up truck, which was stopped on the 1300 block of Allen Street.

The driver, Springfield resident John Sosa, was allegedly driving the pick-up truck with a suspended license, while the passenger, Jaime Negron-Hernandez, also of Springfield, was found sitting on a loaded gun.

Police noted that a loaded paintball gun was also recovered in the backseat of the truck, and $6,000 in cash was seized from the center console of the vehicle.

Negron-Hernandez, age 26, was charged with:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license;
  • Carrying a firearm without a license;
  • Possession of a firearm without an FID card;
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony;
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card;
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Officials noted that Negron-Hernandez is currently on federal probation for previous weapons charges.

Sosa, age 23, was charged with:

  • Operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license;
  • Two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

No return court date for either Negron-Hernandez or Sosa has been announced.

