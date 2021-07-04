Woman Accused Of Setting Fire To Shop In Western Mass

A Western Mass woman has been accused of setting fire to a motorcycle shop.

Angela Garcia was arrested on Wednesday, June 30 in connection with a fire on Tuesday, June 1, at the Indian Motorcycle building on State Street in Springfield, said the Springfield Fire Department.

A warrant for Garcia, age 40, of Springfield, was issued following an investigation by members of the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad, the department said.

Garcia was charged with arson of a dwelling and malicious destruction of property of $1,200

