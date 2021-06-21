Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: Western Mass Man Who Was Stabbed Refusing To Cooperate With Investigators, Police Say
Police & Fire

Western Mass Man Nabbed With Large-Capacity Firearm, Ammo, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Shamal Thomas
Shamal Thomas Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A Western Massachusetts man has been arrested after police seized a large-capacity firearm from his vehicle.

Shamal Thomas, age 21, of Springfield, was arrested on Thursday, June 17, after narcotic detectives received a tip that he was in possession of a firearm, said Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh.

Police found Thomas and the vehicle on Main Street and when they approached, located a loaded large-capacity firearm in his lap, Walsh said.

The gun and ammo.

Springfield Police Department

Police also seized 25 rounds of ammunition, he added.

Thomas was charged with:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way
  • Driving without license 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.