Western Mass Man Nabbed With Large-Capacity Firearm, Ammo, Police Say

A Western Massachusetts man has been arrested after police seized a large-capacity firearm from his vehicle.

Shamal Thomas, age 21, of Springfield, was arrested on Thursday, June 17, after narcotic detectives received a tip that he was in possession of a firearm, said Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh.

Police found Thomas and the vehicle on Main Street and when they approached, located a loaded large-capacity firearm in his lap, Walsh said.

The gun and ammo. Springfield Police Department

Police also seized 25 rounds of ammunition, he added.

Thomas was charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way

Driving without license

