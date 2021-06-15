Western Mass Man Apprehended With 'Ghost Gun,' Drugs, Police Say

Police in Western Mass arrested an area man for allegedly having a high-capacity "ghost gun" as well as drugs during a search of his home.

Springfield Police detectives seized two firearms, including a high capacity “ghost gun,” after executing a search warrant on Centre Street in Springfield on Monday, June 14, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the department.

The bust came when narcotics detectives were conducting an investigation into illegal firearms and drugs at a home on Centre Street with Percy Coleman as the target of the investigation, Walsh said.

During the warrant execution, Coleman, age 47, of Springfield, attempted to run out a back door but was quickly apprehended.

During the search, detectives recovered a loaded semi-automatic firearm, a large capacity “ghost gun” loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition, 27 additional rounds of ammunition, approximately 7.2 grams of cocaine, and one bag of heroin.

"The Springfield Police Narcotics Unit has now seized 34 illegal firearms this year," Walsh said. "The Springfield Police Department has seized 92 illegal firearms this year."

Coleman was charged with:

Possession of a large capacity firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm without a FID Card

Firearm violation

Possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device

Possession of ammunition without a FID Card

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B Drug

Possession of a Class A drug

