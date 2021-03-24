Western Mass Firefighter Accused Of Enticing Child

A 42-year-old working as a firefighter and paramedic in Western Massachusetts was busted attempting to sexually entice someone he thought was a teenage girl from his work computer, though it was actually an undercover police investigator, officials announced.

Richard Paul, of Westfield, was arrested this week and placed on administrative leave after being accused of sending sexually suggestive and explicit messages to an officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Police said that the charges against Paul came as part of an online sting operation that was being run by investigators in Newbury, where a member of the Massachusetts Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force posed as the teen.

The complaint states that Paul chatted with the undercover operative while using a work computer at the Northside Firestation on Southampton Road in Westfield.

It is alleged that Paul told the “teen” that he wanted to meet up with her, and that the two could go out in public if she “pretended to be (his) daughter,” and that he would take her shopping, but she would have to “call me dad.”

According to police, the officer reiterated to Paul that the girl was 13 years old, but he continued the conversation with her, asking if she wanted to “learn” through messages, and “(in real life) later if you want.”

Specifically, Paul, a Westfield resident, was charged with enticing a child under the age of 16. He is scheduled to make an appearance at Westfield District Court for a “dangerous hearing” on Thursday, March 25.

Westfield Fire Chief Patrick Egloff confirmed that Paul has been charged with a “serious” felony and placed on administrative leave, though the department will have no other comment until the criminal complaint plays out.

“The fire department and the city have been made aware that on March 22, 2021, Mr. Richard Paul was charged with a serious felony and placed on administrative leave pending an investigation,” he said in a statement. “The fire department and the city will continue to cooperate with the police and the district attorney’s office.

“As this is an ongoing criminal and employment matter the city is unable to make any comment for the foreseeable future.”

