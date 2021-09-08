Two Charged After Large-Capacity Firearm Seized In Western Mass

Two Western Mass men were arrested after police seized a large-capacity firearm during a traffic stop.

Hampden County residents Jalen Ramos, age 21, of West Springfield, and Jomar Esteras, age 21, of Springfield were both arrested at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Investigators had been conducting an investigation with Ramos as the suspect for weeks, police said.

Officers located Ramos on Saturday and conducted a traffic stop he was riding in stopped at a gas station at the intersection of Bay Street and Berkshire Avenue.

Authorities said Esteras was the driver of the car. When officers went to arrest Esteras, he allegedly slammed the door on the detective's arm.

A loaded large-capacity firearm was found in the vehicle, and Ramos and Esteras were arrested. A third occupant of the car was released.

Police said charges against Ramos include carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Esteras is charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, authorities said.

