Police & Fire

Three People, Including Juvenile, Nabbed On Gun Charges During Western Mass Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
Samantha Gagnier and Nelson Lugo
Samantha Gagnier and Nelson Lugo Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Three Western Massachusetts residents, including a juvenile, have been arrested on gun charges after police allegedly found a firearm, stun gun, and shell casings during a traffic stop.

The incident took place around 2:15 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, when an alert was sent to officers of a suspect vehicle heading east on Boston Road, in Springfield.

During the stop, officers immediately spotted a firearm, which later determined to be a BB gun, on the car's floor, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police.

A further search of the vehicle turned up a loaded high capacity firearm, a stun gun, shell casing, and marijuana, Walsh said.

The two arrested included Nelson Lugo, age 23, and 31-year-old Samantha Gagnier, both of Holyoke. A 15-year-old juvenile was also held and is facing gun charges.

Lugo and Gagnier were both charged with:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Carrying a firearm with a license
  • Improper storage of a large capacity firearm near a minor
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card
  • Possession of an electric stun gun
  • Possession of a high capacity magazine

