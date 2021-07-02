Three People, Including Juvenile, Nabbed On Gun Charges During Western Mass Stop, Police Say

Three Western Massachusetts residents, including a juvenile, have been arrested on gun charges after police allegedly found a firearm, stun gun, and shell casings during a traffic stop.

The incident took place around 2:15 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, when an alert was sent to officers of a suspect vehicle heading east on Boston Road, in Springfield.

During the stop, officers immediately spotted a firearm, which later determined to be a BB gun, on the car's floor, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police.

A further search of the vehicle turned up a loaded high capacity firearm, a stun gun, shell casing, and marijuana, Walsh said.

The two arrested included Nelson Lugo, age 23, and 31-year-old Samantha Gagnier, both of Holyoke. A 15-year-old juvenile was also held and is facing gun charges.

Lugo and Gagnier were both charged with:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm with a license

Improper storage of a large capacity firearm near a minor

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession of an electric stun gun

Possession of a high capacity magazine

