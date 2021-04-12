Suspect Nabbed After Two Injured In Massachusetts Shooting

A Massachusetts man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of two men during a physical confrontation.

The incident took place around 9:25 p.m., Saturday, April 10 when Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the area of John Street for a report of a ShotSpotter activation, said the Worcester Police Department.

As officers approached, they were informed that there were several calls reporting a fight and shots fired.

As officers arrived on the scene, they were frantically flagged down and pointed to the area where they located a 34-year-old male shooting victim in a John Street parking lot.

Officers provided medical aid to the man and located a second 32-year-old gunshot victim nearby.

Officers aided the two gunshot victims and discovered a third male, a 19-year-old who appeared to have suffered some sort of blunt force trauma, police said.

The three men were transported to the hospital by ambulance and WPD detectives arrived to investigate.

Officers determined that a man had taken out a firearm and shot the two victims during a physical confrontation, police said.

While investigating the shootings, another man, identified as Troy Morvan, 25, of Worcester, showed up at a local hospital with injuries consistent with having been in a confrontation.

Officers developed probable cause for the arrest of Morvan. He was charged with:

Two counts of armed assault to murder

Use of a firearm while committing

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition without an FID Card

Discharge of a firearm within 500 Feet of a dwelling.

Morvan did not have a license to carry firearms.

He was placed under arrest and will be arraigned in court.

