The Berkshires Daily Voice
The Berkshires Daily Voice

Breaking News: Acting New York Mets GM Placed On Administrative Leave Following DWI Bust
Second Suspect Caught After Attack By Dirt Bikers In Western Mass

Kathy Reakes
Jacob Rogers
Jacob Rogers
Jacob Rogers Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Police in the region have arrested a second person allegedly involved in the Monday, July 5 assault at the "X."

 A 22-year-old Springfield man was charged in the incident in which a driver was assaulted by several dirt bikers.

Jacob Rogers of Springfield was arrested on a warrant on Thursday, Sept. 2 by Springfield Police, along with other agencies, according to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh.

Rogers has been charged with:

  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury
  • Armed assault to murder
  • Assault with a dangerous weapon

Police say on July 5, they received a report of an assault at the intersection of Sumner and Belmont Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene they found an unconscious man with severe head trauma. 

The man was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive, Walsh said.

An investigation by Springfield Police found that a group of dirt bikers had cut off a vehicle driven by the victim. 

The victim accidentally hit one of the dirt bikes with his vehicle causing a verbal altercation, which led to the assault.

Earlier in August, Springfield police arrested another dirt biker allegedly involved in the assault, Juan Rodriguez-Menier, age 23, of Holyoke. 

