Police Search For Stolen Vehicle Suspect In Western Mass

Police investigators in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a wanted suspect who may have been involved in the theft of vehicles that were later recovered.

The Agawam Police Department in Hampden County released video of a suspect who may have stolen a vehicle and was caught on camera attempting to open other parked vehicle doors in the area.

According to police, the vehicle was stolen in Agawam in the early hours of Saturday, July 24, and later recovered in Suffield, Connecticut in Hartford County. A second stolen vehicle out of Suffield was later recovered in Springfield.

The investigation into the stolen vehicles is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the suspect or incidents has been asked to contact the Agawam Police Department Detective Bureau by calling (413) 786-4767 ext. 3520.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.