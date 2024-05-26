John Tyska, of Pittsfield, crashed with a 2022 Honda Ridgeline driver by a 53-year-old Pittsfield man on Plymouth St. in Pittsfield just before 7 p.m.

Tyska was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.,

Police closed portions of West Housatonic St. from Osceola St. to Cadwell Road for about four hours as they cleaned and cleared the crash site.

Pittsfield police are investigating the crash. No charges had been filed as of Sunday afternoon.

Authorities ask anyone who witnessed it or has any information on the wreck to contact Officer Anthony Dayton at 413-448-9700 ext 543.

