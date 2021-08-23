Person, Dog Rescued From River In Western Mass

A person and their dog were rescued from a river in Western Massachusetts after being swept away in the current.

It happened at 9:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 23 in Hampshire County.

Firefighters in Northampton were dispatched to the Mill River behind Maines Field for an individual and dog that were swept away in the current.

Once on the scene, firefighters found the individual and dog holding onto a tree that was across the river, unable to fight the current to the shore, said the Northampton Fire Department.

Firefighters donned water rescue suits and entered the water. Utilizing water rescue ropes, the individual and dog were safely removed from the water and brought to the shore.

Both the individual and dog were uninjured.

"As a reminder, water levels are still high in our streams and rivers," the Northampton FD said. "We did not get the expected heavy rainfall from Hurricane Henri, but we have had an exceptionally wet summer."

Northampton Police Department and Massachusetts State Police were on scene assisting with the rescue.

