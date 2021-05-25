Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: Cold Front Will Trigger Strong To Severe Storms With Damaging Wind Gusts
Police & Fire

One Dead After House Fire Breaks Out In Western Mass

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
One person was killed in a house fire in Hampden County.
One person was killed in a house fire in Hampden County. Photo Credit: Palmer Fire Department

One person was killed during an early house fire in Western Mass that also destroyed the home. 

The fire started around 5:40 a.m., Monday, May 24, in Hampden County, on Maple Street in Bondsville, according to fire officials.

The victim is believed to a be resident of the home, said the Hampden County DA's Office.

The Palmer Fire Department, which battled the blaze along with the Bondsville Fire Department, said on Facebook that it worked as hard as possible to save the resident.

"Condolences to the family who lost their loved one today at the structure fire in Bondsville," the department said. "All FDs tried their best for a successful rescue and utilized our training to the fullest. God Bless."

The fire is being investigated as an accident by the Palmer Police Department along with the Bondsville Fire Department, and State Police assigned to both the state fire marshal’s office and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.