One Dead After House Fire Breaks Out In Western Mass

One person was killed during an early house fire in Western Mass that also destroyed the home.

The fire started around 5:40 a.m., Monday, May 24, in Hampden County, on Maple Street in Bondsville, according to fire officials.

The victim is believed to a be resident of the home, said the Hampden County DA's Office.

The Palmer Fire Department, which battled the blaze along with the Bondsville Fire Department, said on Facebook that it worked as hard as possible to save the resident.

"Condolences to the family who lost their loved one today at the structure fire in Bondsville," the department said. "All FDs tried their best for a successful rescue and utilized our training to the fullest. God Bless."

The fire is being investigated as an accident by the Palmer Police Department along with the Bondsville Fire Department, and State Police assigned to both the state fire marshal’s office and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

