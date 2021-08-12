Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Man Run Over By Garbage Truck In Western Mass

Kathy Reakes
A garbage truck employee was seriously injured after being run over by a company truck.
Photo Credit: Shutesbury Police Department

A Western Mass man has been hospitalized after being run over by a garbage truck while working.

The incident took place In Franklin County around 9:20 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, when a USA Hauling and Recycling employee was struck by his company's vehicle on West Pelham Road in Shutesbury, said Shutesbury Police Sgt. Kristin Burgess.

“He had some serious bodily injuries,” Burgess said.

Burgess said the man was airlifted to Baystate Medical and he is in stable condition.

At least 20 officials were on the scene, including:

  • Massachusetts State Police
  • Amherst Ambulance
  • Paramedics
  • A medical helicopter crew.

The accident is under investigation. 

