Man Found Hiding In Woods After Crash In Berkshire County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A helicopter crew helped capture a man hiding in the woods following a crash. A helicopter crew helped capture a man hiding in the woods following a crash.
A helicopter crew helped capture a man hiding in the woods following a crash. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police/Facebook

The Massachusetts State Police air wing helped locate a man who ran from a motor vehicle crash into a heavily wooded area.

The incident took place in Berkshire County shortly after 5 p.m., Friday, April 8 in Clarksburg.

Following the crash of a pickup truck, troopers responded to East Road to search for the driver who fled into the woods after being involved in a crash with another vehicle, said the Massachusetts State Police.

The department's Air 5 helicopter crew were able to locate the 68-year-old Clarksburg man who was hiding and led ground crews using K-9s to him, state police said.

The man, whose identity was not released, suffered minor injuries when he ran into the woods, EMS was called to medically evaluate and treat him.

The man was arrested. Information was not available regarding charges. 

