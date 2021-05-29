Man Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Police Officers In Western Mass

A 32-year-old Western Mass man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot two police officers.

On Saturday, May 22, a man in Hampshire County threatened to get a gun and shoot two Northampton police officers working a detail, said the Northampton Police.

On Monday, May 25, police received an arrest warrant for the man, a resident of Northampton, who was located but when police attempted to arrest him he was able to get into his vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

The man was later stopped on I-91 by the Massachusetts State Police and placed under arrest.

