Duo Nabbed For Paintball Attacks While Driving At High Speeds In Massachusetts, Police Say

Two Massachusetts men were arrested for allegedly attacking people with a paintball gun at random while driving through the area.

Sean Pinkham, age 21, of Douglas, and John Slater, age 18, of Worcester, were arrested around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, after Worcester police began receiving reports of the assaults.

When officers arrived at the first reported assault on Main Street, they found an elderly female with a walker who had been shot in the face by someone wielding a paintball gun, Worcester police said.

Officers found that her glasses had been knocked off her face, which was covered with yellow paint. She was treated by ambulance and did not suffer serious injuries.

Officers were then dispatched to Queen St, where they met a second victim who reported being shot by a paintball gun as a blue vehicle drove by him at a high rate of speed, police said.

Officers obtained vehicle information and issued an alert for a blue Ford F150.

The second victim did not suffer serious injuries but had visible bleeding and welts, police added.

A Worcester Police sergeant heard the spotted the vehicle traveling on Lincoln Street near the intersection of Goldthwaite Road and stopped the vehicle.

While stopped, officers found a black paintball gun in the rear of the vehicle, and removed the two men.

As they were speaking with the suspects, a third victim came up and reported that they had just shot paintballs at him on Lincoln Street.

Pinkham, the driver of the truck, was driving without a license and had a warrant for his arrest, police said.

He was charged with:

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a disabled victim

Driving without a license.

Slater was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a weapon on a disabled person.

Both men were held for arraignment.

