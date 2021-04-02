Duo Nabbed After FBI Investigation In Western Mass

Police have identified the two men arrested in Western Massachusetts in connection with a federal investigation.
Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty identified the two arrested Thursday, April 1, as 31-year-old Harrys Isaac and 34-year-old Reynaldo Pagan-Cruz, both of Holyoke.
The two were arrested following an FBI investigation that is ongoing, Moriarty said.
The two were charged with:
- Default Warrant
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID
- Possession of a sawed-off shotgun
- Possession of a large capacity firearm
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm without an FID
The FBI did not respond to a request for comment on the case.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.