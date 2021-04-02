Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Duo Nabbed After FBI Investigation In Western Mass

Kathy Reakes
Harrys Isaac and Reynaldo Pagan-Cruz
Harrys Isaac and Reynaldo Pagan-Cruz Photo Credit: Holyoke Police Department

Police have identified the two men arrested in Western Massachusetts in connection with a federal investigation.

Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty identified the two arrested Thursday, April 1, as 31-year-old Harrys Isaac and 34-year-old Reynaldo Pagan-Cruz, both of Holyoke. 

The two were arrested following an FBI investigation that is ongoing, Moriarty said.

The two were charged with:

  • Default Warrant
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID
  • Possession of a sawed-off shotgun
  • Possession of a large capacity firearm
  • Improper storage of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm without an FID

The FBI did not respond to a request for comment on the case. 

