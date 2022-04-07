Contact Us
Police & Fire

Duo Charged After Heroin, Cocaine, Weapons, Cash Seized In Pittsfield Bust

Nicole Valinote
A search warrant was executed at the Clinton Avenue apartments of 24-year-old Ryan Henault and 18-year-old Noah Lewis on the morning of Thursday, April 7, police said. A search warrant was executed at the Clinton Avenue apartments of 24-year-old Ryan Henault and 18-year-old Noah Lewis on the morning of Thursday, April 7, police said.
A search warrant was executed at the Clinton Avenue apartments of 24-year-old Ryan Henault and 18-year-old Noah Lewis on the morning of Thursday, April 7, police said. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police
Ryan Henault Ryan Henault
Ryan Henault Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police
Noah Lewis Noah Lewis
Noah Lewis Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Two men were arrested on drug and firearms charges following a months-long investigation into the sale of heroin in a western Massachusetts city.

Over the past few months, authorities investigated the distribution of heroin in the Berkshire County city of Pittsfield, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A search warrant was executed at the Clinton Avenue apartments of 24-year-old Ryan Henault and 18-year-old Noah Lewis on the morning of Thursday, April 7, state police said.

Members of the West Unit of the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team and the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force reportedly seized the following while searching the apartments:

  • 30 grams of suspected cocaine 
  • 24 grams of suspected heroin
  • Assorted pills suspected to be controlled narcotics
  • A stolen Sturm Ruger .38 caliber revolver loaded with five rounds
  • A Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver loaded with six rounds
  • A Jennings J-22 .22 caliber pistol loaded with six rounds
  • Assorted ammunition
  • About $12,000

Police said Henault was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a Class E narcotic
  • Illegal possession of a firearm
  • Illegal possession of ammunition
  • Possession of a firearm by a person with a prior violent crime/drug conviction
  • Improper storage of a firearm.

Authorities reported that Lewis was arrested and charged with:

  • Trafficking in heroin or fentanyl
  • Trafficking in cocaine
  • Illegal possession of a firearm
  • Illegal possession of ammunition
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Two counts of improper storage of a firearm
  • Receiving stolen property under $1,200

