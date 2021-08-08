Duo Arrested After Large Fight Breaks Out In Western Mass

Two people were arrested after a large fight broke out on a western Massachusetts street and police officers were assaulted.

Police in Franklin County received reports of a large fight in Greenfield, on Main Street near the intersection of Miles Street, with people being assaulted and items broken at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6,

When officers arrived at the scene, they were surrounded by about 30 to 50 people involved in the fight, according to the Greenfield Police Department.

Officers called for assistance, and troopers and police from the area responded. Authorities said at least one state trooper and one Greenfield officer were assaulted by the group.

Two people were taken into custody by Greenfield Police, including a juvenile who was arrested for disorderly conduct and more charges.

The Massachusetts State Police plan to seek charges against others for assaulting the officers.

Other agencies that responded to the fight include Montague and Deerfield Police.

