Police & Fire

Driver Loses Control Of Vehicle, Plows Into Western Mass Business, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A driver slammed into the side of a business after losing control of the vehicle.
A driver slammed into the side of a business after losing control of the vehicle. Photo Credit: Holyoke Police Department

A Western Massachusetts business received significant damage after the driver of a vehicle lost control and plowed into the side of the building.

The incident took place in Hampden County around 1:30 a.m., Sunday, April 11 in Holyoke.

The Holyoke Police Department received a call for a vehicle that had collided with a building in the K-Mart Plaza on Northampton Street.

When police arrived on the scene they found a vehicle had struck the American Brake and Muffler store located at 2237 Northampton St., said Holyoke Police Captain Matthew F. Moriarty.

According to Moriarty, the vehicle was reportedly traveling through the parking lot, when the driver lost control, went through a guard rail, down an embankment, and penetrated the building's cement exterior wall. 

The driver and a passenger received minor injuries, Moriarty said.

The driver was transported to Holyoke Medical Center for an evaluation. The passenger declined any further medical assistance and walked away from the scene.

