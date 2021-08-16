Drive-By Shooting Under Investigation In Western Mass

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting incident that was directed at a specific residence in Western Massachusetts.

The incident took place in Hampden County around 3:15 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 15 in Wilbraham, police said.

According to Wilbraham Police Captain Edward Lennon, officers responded to an area of Merrill Road for reports of gunshots being fired.

Once on the scene, the officers discovered that shots had been directed at a specific residence from a vehicle, which had fled the area, Lennon said.

There were no reported injuries.

The incident, which appears to be random and isolated, is being investigated by the Wilbraham Police and the Massachusetts State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 413-596-3837.

