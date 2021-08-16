Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Western Mass
Police & Fire

Drive-By Shooting Under Investigation In Western Mass

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that was allegedly directed at a specific Western Mass home.
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that was allegedly directed at a specific Western Mass home. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting incident that was directed at a specific residence in Western Massachusetts.

The incident took place in Hampden County around 3:15 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 15 in Wilbraham, police said.

According to Wilbraham Police Captain Edward Lennon, officers responded to an area of Merrill Road for reports of gunshots being fired.

Once on the scene, the officers discovered that shots had been directed at a specific residence from a vehicle, which had fled the area, Lennon said. 

There were no reported injuries.

The incident, which appears to be random and isolated, is being investigated by the Wilbraham Police and the Massachusetts State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 413-596-3837.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.