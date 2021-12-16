All Massachusetts State Troopers Now Assigned Body Cameras, Police Announce

Massachusetts State Police announced that all sworn members across every division have been assigned body cameras and trained to operate them.

State Police said on Thursday, Dec. 16 that its 2,215 troopers were assigned the cameras as part of a program from a series of reforms that were introduced in April of 2018.

The department's implementation of a cruiser camera program is also nearly complete, State Police said.

“Our camera program assists in accurate documentation of Troopers’ interactions with suspects, victims, and members of the public,” said Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police. “This is essential to capturing evidence for criminal cases as well as memorializing the nature of interactions between Troopers and the public. Body camera video also provides a valuable training tool for recruits and existing officers.”

State Police said so far, cameras have been installed in about 800 department cruisers, and another 200 cruisers are scheduled to receive them.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.