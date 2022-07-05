Contact Us
Police & Fire

68-Year-Old Man Dies After Crash Involving Car, Motorcycle In Great Barrington

Nicole Valinote
The area near where the crash happened
The area near where the crash happened Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 68-year-old Connecticut man died at the hospital after suffering severe injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Massachusetts.

The crash happened on South Main Street in Great Barrington in front of the Bistro Box at about noon on Monday, July 4, according to the Great Barrington Police Department.

Police said a 2019 Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old Pittsfield resident was southbound and began turning left into the driveway of the Bistro Box when it collided with a northbound 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcyclist suffered severe injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said. 

Police said his name is being withheld pending notification of his family. Authorities did not announce the town or city in Connecticut where the man lived.

The driver and passengers in the Honda were not injured, authorities said. 

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police asked witnesses to call the Great Barrington Police Department at 413-528-0306.

