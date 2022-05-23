24-Year-Old Shot At Pittsfield Residence

A shooting suspect is at large in Western Massachusetts after a 24-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in an area residence, police said.

In Berkshire County, first responders were dispatched to Congress Street in Pittsfield at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, where there was a report of a shooting in the area.

According to Pittsfield Police Lt. Michael Maddalena, upon arrival, officers found the shooting victim, and treated him at the scene before the Pittsfield Fire Department and County Ambulance arrived to transport him to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Maddalena said that the investigation determined that the shooting took place at a separate Congress Street residence, and police remained at the scene until approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 22 to process evidence at the scene of the incident.

As of Monday, May 23, the victim was listed in stable condition.

Police said that the shooting is not believed to be a random incident.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department by calling (413) 448-9705 or the Tip Line at (413) 448-9706.

Tips can also be sent through a text message by sending the information to “PITTIP” and the message to 847411.

