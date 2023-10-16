Pittsfield Cop Cruiser Crashes Into Car Carrying Grandmother, 2 Grandkids; 4 Hurt: Police

Two Pittsfield police officers were driving to a reported disturbance off Cheshire Road just before 4:30 p.m. with lights and sirens on, Pittsfield authorities said. As they passed through the intersection of Coltsville and Cheshire, the cruiser slammed into a 2003 Jeep Wrangler crossing the intersection.

The Jeep, driven by Kimberly Gaylord, 57, of Peru, Mass, with her two grandchildren inside, spun and rolled over onto its driver's side from the impact, officials said. Police did not provide the children's ages.

All three were taken to Berkshire Medical Center. As was Officer Matthew Ahern, who was behind the wheel of the cruiser. All four were treated for minor injuries and released.

Officer Pezze, who was in the passenger seat, was unharmed.

Authorities ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact investigators at 413-448-9700 ext 575.

Police closed a part of the intersection for about an hour as they cleaned and cleared the scene.

