Pittsfield Artist Tackles Faith, Family In New Historical Fiction Book

The historical-fiction thriller follows multiple characters as they navigate their way through the turbulence of the early 1960s and 1970s.

"The characters are in a lot of ways based on my parents and people they knew growing up," Brinton said in an interview with the Daily Voice. "... Ultimately, though, it's about faith. There's a lot of my own path to find Jesus Christ as my personal savior in it as well. I think there is a shared journey for everyone to seek out our creator."

"Tales of a Bygone Era" centers around the Kennedy Assassination and the burgeoning hippie and "Jesus freak" movements. The book jacket explains the plot.

Six different characters find faith after deep, philosophical struggles. They are drawn to each other from different parts of the world. The communist utopia in Russia is called into question as their faith clashes with the mastermind plan of a “mad” prophet.

Brinton illustrated the book himself, as well. He said he wanted to provide the reader with a richer experience and allow him to help hone in on the book's themes.

"I think ultimately, (the book) comes back to finding your faith," he said. "I know it was something that inspired me to write it, and I hope that it will challenge readers to do the same — seek out their faith, but I wouldn't call it a religious book. It's about growth and change."

Aside from it being Brinton's first foray into publishing, this is also one of the first books for nascent publisher Inklet Press out of Maryland.

"Tales from a Bygone Era" is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble stores in Berkshire County.

Brinton will hold a book signing on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m. at the Barnes & Noble at 555 Hubbard Ave. in Pittsfield.

