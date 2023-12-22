The Lenox luxury home and its two guest apartments have seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, 18 fireplaces, and more than 13,000 square feet of living space.

The listing adds that there is enough space to invite several dinner guests:

“The eat in kitchen offers space to gather, cook, enjoy the wildlife. This east wing also contains a butler's pantry, formal dining room, a summer dining room and one of the loggias. The western wing houses a Persian library, a former squash court, and the other loggia and an office.”

Designed by Boston architect Henry Forbes Bigelow in 1903, “Pine Needles” was owned by George Baty Blake and Margaret Hunnewell Blake, a wealthy Boston couple.

There are still plenty of activities to indulge in outside of the cottage, including trekking the forest trails, and skating during Christmastime at the ice rink.

The luxury home also features a curling rink as well as a stone swimming pool.

“I think the most unusual feature is the pool, which was created by blasting a marble deposit to the west of the house,” Martha Piper, the listing agent with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, told Boston.com. “It’s just magical.”

