Breaking News: Tropical Storm Sunday: Henri Makes Landfall
News

Tropical Storm Sunday: Here's How Many Have Lost Power So Far In Massachusetts

Nicole Valinote
As Tropical Storm Henri has now made landfall in New England, more than 1,500 customers in Massachusetts have experienced power outages.

Henri began moving through the region on Sunday, Aug. 22, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. 

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, Eversource Energy reported that 1,511 of its customers in Massachusetts were experiencing power outages.

Eversource reported that 915 of the customers experiencing outages at that time were located in eastern Massachusetts, including 429 in Carver and 151 in Boston, along with other towns.

The company said 596 customers in western Massachusetts were experiencing outages, including 245 in Agawam, 153 in Springfield, 76 in Pittsfield and more. 

Find the full list of outages here.

