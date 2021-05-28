Teen Suspect Nabbed For Vandalizing City Hall In Western Mass

A Western Mass teen has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing City Hall following a George Floyd memorial event.

The memorial was just breaking up in Hampshire County on the step of the Northampton City Hall steps on Tuesday, May 25, a fight broke out.

When police responded to break up the fight, they spotted the 19-year-old teen from Florence, spray painting City Hall, Northampton Police said.

Due to the large crowd, it was not feasible at the time to intervene.

Later that evening the 19-year-old suspect was placed under arrest and is to be charged with vandalism and resisting arrest.

