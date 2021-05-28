Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: New England Woman Goes Missing After Getting Into Vehicle At Times Square In New York City
News

Teen Suspect Nabbed For Vandalizing City Hall In Western Mass

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 19-year-old Florence teen was arrested for allegedly vandalizing the Northampton City Hall.
A 19-year-old Florence teen was arrested for allegedly vandalizing the Northampton City Hall. Photo Credit: Northampton Police Department

A Western Mass teen has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing City Hall following a George Floyd memorial event.

The memorial was just breaking up in Hampshire County on the step of the Northampton City Hall steps on Tuesday, May 25, a fight broke out.

When police responded to break up the fight, they spotted the 19-year-old teen from Florence, spray painting City Hall, Northampton Police said.

Due to the large crowd, it was not feasible at the time to intervene. 

Later that evening the 19-year-old suspect was placed under arrest and is to be charged with vandalism and resisting arrest.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.