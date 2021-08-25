Contact Us
Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled In Massachusetts

A sobriety checkpoint will be set up in Massachusetts over the weekend. Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office

There will be a special sobriety checkpoint set up in Massachusetts over the weekend by State Police to curtail impaired driving and educate the public about the dangers of it.

Col. Christopher Mason, the Superintendent of Massachusetts State Police, announced the checkpoint put in place on Saturday, Aug. 28 into Sunday, Aug. 29 in Worcester County.

According to Mason, the purpose of the checkpoint is “to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways.”

Mason said that the checkpoint will be manned by police during varied hours over the weekend, noting that the selection of vehicles that are stopped “will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.”

The checkpoint was put in place through a grant from the Highway Safety Division of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

