Massachusetts Teen Duo Accused Of Trafficking Heroin

Two teens in Massachusetts are facing charges for allegedly trafficking heroin and possessing crack cocaine, police announced.

Members of the Worcester Police Vice Squad were granted a warrant to search for a gray Saturn SUV on Thursday, July 1, for a wanted teen who had a warrant out for his arrest.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, the department said it received a call for a gray Saturn that matched the wanted vehicle, which was speeding through Hope Cemetery. Further investigation determined that it was the same vehicle for which they had a search warrant.

The investigation into the gray Saturn led to it being located in the area of Lincoln Plaza on Thursday night.

According to police, the driver, Tyree Williams, 19, and his passenger, Omar Mohamud, 19, both of Worcester, were stopped by investigators, and Mohamud, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was taken into custody.

Further investigation and a search of the Saturn led to the seizure of individually packaged bags of alleged heroin and crack cocaine, along with a small scale, and other items in line with the sale of illegal drugs.

Williams and Mohamud were both placed under arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute. They are scheduled to be arraigned in court at a later date.

