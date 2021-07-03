Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: Mass State Police In Standoff With Armed Men Who 'Recognize Our Laws'
News

Massachusetts Teen Duo Accused Of Trafficking Heroin

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Two in Massachusetts are facing charges for allegedly trafficking heroin in Worcester. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Hope Cemetery in the City of Worcester. Photo Credit: City of Worcester

Two teens in Massachusetts are facing charges for allegedly trafficking heroin and possessing crack cocaine, police announced.

Members of the Worcester Police Vice Squad were granted a warrant to search for a gray Saturn SUV on Thursday, July 1, for a wanted teen who had a warrant out for his arrest.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, the department said it received a call for a gray Saturn that matched the wanted vehicle, which was speeding through Hope Cemetery. Further investigation determined that it was the same vehicle for which they had a search warrant.

The investigation into the gray Saturn led to it being located in the area of Lincoln Plaza on Thursday night.

According to police, the driver, Tyree Williams, 19, and his passenger, Omar Mohamud, 19, both of Worcester, were stopped by investigators, and Mohamud, who had a warrant out for his arrest, was taken into custody.

Further investigation and a search of the Saturn led to the seizure of individually packaged bags of alleged heroin and crack cocaine, along with a small scale, and other items in line with the sale of illegal drugs.

Williams and Mohamud were both placed under arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute. They are scheduled to be arraigned in court at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.