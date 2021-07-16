Massachusetts Man Accused Of Possessing Child Porn

A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged in federal court for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Worcester County resident, Matthew Stefanelli, age 31, was arrested on Wednesday, July 14, following an investigation into his electronic devices, said Acting U.S. Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell.

Stefanelli, of Upton, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the charging documents, in January, agents seized several electronic devices from Stefanelli’s residence.

A forensic review of the devices revealed images of child pornography saved in an encrypted application designed to appear as a calculator.

The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a minimum of five years, and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns, or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.